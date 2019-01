Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. forests contribute ‘hidden’ carbon emissions that dwarf official numbers, report says

CBC quoted Stephen Sheppard, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, about carbon emissions from B.C.’s forests.

Sheppard said that industry and government both have to reduce the impact of forest fires on carbon emissions.