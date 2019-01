Divorce and marriage data crucial for understanding Canada’s public health, researchers argue

The Globe and Mail reported that a group of researchers is calling for Statistics Canada to release data on marriage and divorce in order for better understanding of housing, childcare and public health.

“The household is the fundamental unit of the economy, and in this country we have no idea what that unit looks like. And as a result, we really don’t understand the economy,” said Marina Adshade, an economics lecturer at UBC who signed the petition.