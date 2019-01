Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With 5G, data could reach you in as little as a millisecond, 50 times faster than 4G

Global spoke to David Michelson, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at UBC, about 5G, the next wave of mobile broadband technology.

“It’s almost a total reimagining of what you can do in a cellular network,” he said.