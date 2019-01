Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Novel test may lead to personalised cancer treatment for children

Business Standard cited research from UBC which uses a new test to detect childhood tumours that may help with treatments for children with cancer.

UBC professors Philipp Lange and Chris Maxwell, and graduate student Amanda Lorentzian, commented on the development.