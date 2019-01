Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart calls for UBC subway project to be in service by 2030

Several media outlets published articles about the proposed SkyTrain extension would be the best option to serve UBC.

The Globe and Mail reported that Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has called for the project to be completed by 2030.

Other articles appeared on CBC, Global, CTV, The Province and Langley Advance.