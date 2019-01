Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Social impact an emerging measure of business success

The Globe and Mail mentioned UBC’s Sauder School of Business in an article about global business schools.

Sauder is a signatory to the Principles of Responsible Management Education that endorses implementation of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.