Take the stairs: An ‘exercise snack’ can do wonders for your heart and lungs

US News & World Report reported on a new study that found short bursts of exercise throughout the day can be beneficial.

“We know that sprint interval training works, but we were a bit surprised to see that the stair snacking approach was also effective,” said co-author Jonathan Little, a professor of health and exercise science at UBC’s Okanagan campus.