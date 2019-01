Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian poet Ian Williams says first novel ‘Reproduction’ is like a child

The Canadian Press published articles about a new book written by UBC creative writing professor and poet Ian Williams. “Reproduction” is Williams’ first novel.

The articles appeared on CTV, City News and the National Post.