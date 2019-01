Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vancouver begins campaign to remove clothing donation bins from private property

A Vancouver Courier article about clothing donation bins mentioned the school of engineering at UBC’s Okanagan campus. Researchers there have designed a bin that prevents injury to people climbing inside and getting trapped.

The story also appeared in Vancouver is Awesome.