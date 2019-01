Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Study: Access to urban green spaces favour the rich, educated

A UPI article cited a UBC study which looked at the advantages of green spaces in cities but found those with higher incomes and better education benefit more.

“For most cities, the more income and education you had, the more access you had to mixed or woody vegetation,” said Lorien Nesbitt, a postdoctoral research and teaching fellow in UBC’s department of forest resources management.