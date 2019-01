Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Scientists use stem cells to grow functional blood vessels

UPI mentioned Josef Penninger, director of UBC’s Life Sciences Institute, who was senior author in a study that has successfully grown blood vessels from stem cells.

Researchers hope the development will further research into vascular diseases, including diabetes.

Similar articles appeared on Gizmodo and Global News.