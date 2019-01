Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s time to unshackle cannabis research efforts

Forbes mentioned M-J Milloy, a professor at UBC, in an article about research into the medical uses of cannabis.

Milloy said that legalization in Canada “will allow us to ask and answer the sort of questions we should have been asking 20, 30, 40 years ago.”