Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

China expresses ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with Trudeau as countries spar

The Guardian quoted Michael Byers, a professor of political science at UBC, in an article about relations between the two countries after China passed a death sentence on a Canadian man.

“I’m mystified by the lack of restraint in the Chinese response. It’s not what I would expect to have from such a serious strategic country, and the Chinese are highly strategic,” said Byers.