Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Why Big Pharma must disclose payments to patient groups

The Conversation published an op-ed about payments made by opioid manufacturers to patient advocacy groups and professional societies.

The writers were Itai Bavli, a PhD candidate in Interdisciplinary Graduate Studies at UBC, and Joel Lexchin of York University.

The piece also appeared in the National Post.