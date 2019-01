Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fast radio burst linked to alien source discovered

The Times of India quoted Ingrid Stairs, an astrophysicist at UBC, in an article about a discovery by the CHIME telescope.

The telescope detected the second repeating fast radio burst ever recorded.

“With more sources available for study, we may be able to understand these cosmic puzzles – where they’re from and what causes them,” said Stairs.