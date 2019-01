Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New Vancouver art exhibit explores Indigenous land and water rights

CBC reported that Hexsa’am: To Be Here Always, a new multi-media art exhibition that explores Indigenous jurisdiction and land and water rights is now open at UBC’s Belkin Art Gallery.