Donation bin-related deaths prompt manufacturer to stop production

Various media outlets reported on donation bin-related deaths in Canada and mentioned work being done by UBC engineers, led by professor Ray Taheri, to design a safer bin.

Stories appeared on BBC, Canadian Press (via Globe and Mail, CTV News, Global News, Huffington Post and other media outlets) and The Province.

UBC psychologist Jiaying Zhao also commented on a similar story in StarMetro Vancouver and said solving homelessness instead of redesigning bins is the solution to preventing further deaths.