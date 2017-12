Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bargain-hunters view retail employees as less human: Study

CBC reported on a study from the UBC Sauder School of Business, which examined the factors that determine how customers looking for bargains treat retail employees.

“That [price-conscious attitude] kind of pushes us away from fully engaging with others as human,” said Johannes Boegershausen, a PhD candidate and study co-author.

A similar story appeared on Bustle.