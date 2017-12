Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What Trudeau needs to do to become Canada’s first ‘Oceans Prime Minister’

Linda Nowlan, a UBC law professor, wrote an op-ed for The Conversation about Prime Minister Trudeau’s potential legacy when it comes to protecting the oceans.

“If all leaders strived to become an ‘Oceans Prime Minister’ or president, the prospects for the future would be more promising,” she wrote.