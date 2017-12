Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are telecom companies to blame for smartphone addiction?

The Financial Post quoted Carol Liao, a UBC law professor, in a story about the role telecommunications companies may play in smartphone addiction.

Liao said given legal developments in corporate responsibility, it may be a smart move for the telecom industry to consider any effects of smartphone addiction.