UBC experts on Site C

The B.C. government has announced that construction of the multi-billion-dollar Site C dam will proceed.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Werner Antweiler

UBC Sauder School of Business

Approval process for Site C

Environmental impact

Energy policy

*Available from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Karen Bakker

Department of Geography

Program on Water Governance

Site C

Water security

*Available from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday

Gordon Christie

Peter A. Allard School of Law

The abilities of Indigenous communities to use Canadian law to advance their interests

*Available from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

George Hoberg

School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Site C

Climate policy; forest policy; energy policy

Sheryl Lightfoot

First Nations and Indigenous Studies

Department of Political Science

Indigenous rights

*Limited availability on Monday

Jocelyn Stacey

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Canadian environmental law

Environmental politics

*Available from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday

James Tansey

UBC Sauder School of Business

Environmental considerations

Indigenous concerns and economic impact

Climate policy

Carbon offsets and markets

*Available from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday

Hannah Wittman

Faculty of Land and Food Systems

