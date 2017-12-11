UBC experts on Site C

December 11, 2017

The B.C. government has announced that construction of the multi-billion-dollar Site C dam will proceed.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Werner Antweiler
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Approval process for Site C
  • Environmental impact
  • Energy policy

*Available from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Karen Bakker
Department of Geography
Program on Water Governance
Tel: 778-847-2663
Email: karen.bakker@ubc.ca

  • Site C
  • Water security

*Available from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday

Gordon Christie
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: christie@allard.ubc.ca

  • The abilities of Indigenous communities to use Canadian law to advance their interests

*Available from 1 p.m. until  3 p.m.

George Hoberg
School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 604-822-3728
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

  • Site C
  • Climate policy; forest policy; energy policy

Sheryl Lightfoot
First Nations and Indigenous Studies
Department of Political Science
Email: sheryl.lightfoot@ubc.ca

  • Indigenous rights

*Limited availability on Monday

Jocelyn Stacey
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca

  • Canadian environmental law
  • Environmental politics

*Available from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday

James Tansey
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: james.tansey@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Environmental considerations
  • Indigenous concerns and economic impact
  • Climate policy
  • Carbon offsets and markets

*Available from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday

Hannah Wittman
Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Cel: 778-999-1840
Email: hannah.wittman@ubc.ca

  • Food security
  • Sustainable agriculture
  • Environmental politics

