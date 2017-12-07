UBC experts on the holiday season

December 7, 2017

The holidays are just around the corner. UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to the season. 

HEALTH AND HAPPINESS

John-Tyler Binfet
UBC Okanagan Faculty of Education
Tel: 250-807-8420
Email: johntyler.binfet@ubc.ca

  • Pet therapy and youth well-being

*Available starting Dec. 7

Mark Holder
UBC Okanagan Department of Psychology
Tel: 250-807-8728
Email: mark.holder@ubc.ca

  • Strategies to enhance happiness in adults

*Available starting Dec. 19

Wendy Hall
School of Nursing
Email: wendy.hall@nursing.ubc.ca

  • Sleep management during the holidays

*Available starting Dec. 18

Jonathan Little
UBC Okanagan Exercise, Metabolism and Inflammation Lab
Tel: 250-807-9876
Email: jonathan.little@ubc.ca

  • Optimizing the effects of exercise
  • Diabetes
  • Diet – sugar, carbohydrates, and fat

*Available through Dec. 22

Ali McManus
UBC Okanagan School of Health and Exercise Sciences
Tel: 250-807-8192
Email: ali.mcmanus@ubc.ca

  • Physical activity and children’s wellbeing

Holli-Anne Passmore
UBC Okanagan Department of Psychology
Tel: 780-240-1899
Email: PassmoreH@alumni.ubc.ca

  • Nature and well-being around the holidays

MARKETING AND CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR

JoAndrea (Joey) Hoegg
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: joey.hoegg@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Marketing to the senses

*Not available after Dec. 22

COMMUNITY

Graham Riches
UBC School of Social Work
Tel: 250-594-4205
Email: graham.riches@ubc.ca

