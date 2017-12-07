Trudeau departs China without securing start of free trade talks

Two UBC academics weighed in on Trudeau’s trip to China.

The Canadian Press interviewed Paul Evans, a professor of at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, who said the trip was “successful in the minimalist sense” because it fulfilled a commitment by both sides to hold a leaders’ meeting every year.

The CP story appeared on CTV, in the Ottawa Citizen, Financial Post, and iPolitics.

Yves Tiberghien, a professor of political science and director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research, told the Vancouver Observer that Canada’s global trade position is undergoing unprecedented change.