Stephen Sheppard, a professor in forestry in UBC’s department of forest resources management, spoke to CBC about the potential for king tide flooding in the Lower Mainland.

“The projections are for this part of the world [for a sea level rise] of at least roughly a metre, in the Delta area more like 1.2 metres by 2100 … and there are some concerns it will go up faster than that,” Sheppard said.