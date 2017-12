Maclean’s published an op-ed from The Conversation by John Paul Catungal, an instructor in critical race and ethnic studies at UBC’s Social Justice Institute, about Prime Minister Trudeau’s formal apology on behalf of all Canadians to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people who have been persecuted because of their sexuality.

“The apology must be more than a mere symbolic gesture with little real impact,” Catungal wrote.