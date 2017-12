CBC Manitoba featured a UBC study that found a toxin known to contribute to dementia in people after long-term dietary exposure is being produced by algae in Lake Winnipeg.

Susan Murch, study leader and a professor of chemistry at UBC’s Okanagan campus, said the toxin BMAA was present in “high concentrations” in a quarter of the samples her team gathered.

Similar stories appeared in the Winnipeg Free Press and Kelowna Capital News.