The Times Colonist published an op-ed about the legal rights of killer whales by David R. Boyd, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources Environment and Sustainability.

He wrote that “the time has come to recognize the orcas’ right to inhabit a clean and healthy environment, their right not to be disturbed by whale-watching boats, oil tankers and vessel noise, and perhaps most importantly, their right to an adequate supply of chinook salmon.”