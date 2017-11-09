Experts available on extended parental leave

November 9, 2017

UBC experts are available to discuss the new 18-month parental leave that goes into effect on Dec. 3.

Marina Adshade
Vancouver School of Economics
Tel: 604.916.3052
Email: marina.adshade@ubc.ca
* Limited availability from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. today

  • Economics of families, women’s issues in the workforce

Paul Kershaw
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604.761.4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca
*Available from Toronto

  • Public policies on parental leave, child care, housing and work-life balance

