CBC interviewed CedarBough Saeji, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of Asian studies who teaches a course on the K-pop music genre, after a popular South Korean girl group released a pop video filmed in Vancouver.

“The visuals are key,” she said. “A lot of the lyrics mean almost nothing. In a song like this [for example], it’s basically an appeal for you to like the artist [on social media].”