UBC experts on short-term rentals

The City of Vancouver’s proposed regulations for short-term rentals through companies like Airbnb will be discussed at a public hearing later today. UBC experts are available to speak about regulatory challenges and potential impacts.
Erez Aloni
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-827-3572
Email: aloni@allard.ubc.ca
- Sharing economy; Airbnb and Uber; regulation
Thomas Davidoff
UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 778-384-1489
Email: Thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
- Housing policy, markets and affordability; real estate finance
Penny Gurstein
School of Community and Regional Planning
Tel: 604-822-6065
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca
- Housing access and affordability; rental housing in Canada and internationally
Tsur Somerville
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
- Housing policy, markets and affordability; economics of cities; real estate finance