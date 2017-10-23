People with arthritis more likely to develop a deadly lung disease

A UBC study on the link between arthritis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, was featured in the Daily Mail.

“These findings are novel because it has only recently been recognized that inflammation plays a role in the development of COPD, and clinicians treating people with rheumatoid arthritis are not aware that their patients are at increased risk of developing COPD,” said Diane Lacaille, the lead study author and a UBC medicine professor.

A similar story appeared on Express U.K.