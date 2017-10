Business in Vancouver quoted Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business and chair in international trade policy, in a story about how a trade deal between Canada and the European Union deal could generate big business for small B.C. firms.

“As we’re becoming more of a global trading system, I think that small and medium-sized enterprises have to understand that there are opportunities to be had in investing in exporting,” Antweiler said.