Indo-Canadian Voice highlighted research by Steve Morgan, a professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, that found Quebec spends $200 more per person than the rest of Canada to provide prescription drug coverage to everyone in the province.

Morgan, the study’s lead author, said “Quebec introduced an insurance-based drug coverage system 20 years ago that was supposed to save taxpayers money. We found that it came at an astounding cost to Quebecers.”