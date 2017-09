Carlos Ventura, a UBC civil engineering professor who studies earthquakes and has conducted research in Mexico, spoke to CBC about the earthquake in Mexico.

He said he hopes to travel to Mexico City with a team of Canadian civil engineers to help in the rescue and rebuilding efforts.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.

Ventura was also featured in two CTV stories about earthquakes, discussing the Mexico City earthquake and a device developed at UBC that acts as a warning system for earthquakes.