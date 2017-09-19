UBC experts on Mexico earthquake

September 19, 2017

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, resulting in fatalities, injuries and serious damage to buildings.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Michael Bostock
Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604.822.2082
Tel: 604.730.8307
Email: mbostock@eos.ubc.ca

  • Geology
  • Earthquakes

Brett Gilley
Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604.827.1572
Tel: 604-719-9423
Email: bgilley@eos.ubc.ca

  • How and why earthquakes happen
  • What we can expect in B.C.
  • The aftermath of the earthquake
Simon Peacock
Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604.822.3518
  • Geology
  • Earthquakes
  • Tsunami
  • Earth science

Carlos Ventura
Earthquake Engineering Research Facility
Cell: 604-319-6946
Email: ventura@civil.ubc.ca

  • Has worked on seismic risk reduction programs in many countries in Latin America, including Mexico
  • Has collaborated with faculty at several universities in Mexico on the development of earthquake monitoring systems for infrastructure
  • Has studied the effects of earthquakes in Mexico for many years

 

 

Contact

Sachi Wickramasinghe
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604-822-4636
Cell: 604-754-8289
Email: sachi.wickramasinghe@ubc.ca

   