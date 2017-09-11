NDP sets course for a more affordable province

Three UBC professors spoke to local media about B.C. politics following the throne speech.

Maxwell Cameron, a UBC political scientist, told CBC “if there is one thing the NDP must do, it’s get big money out of politics. This was a campaign promise.”

Paul Kershaw, a professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke to Metro News and characterized the speech as a “renewed reason for hope among B.C.’s younger generations.”

Richard Johnston, a political science professor, told Business in Vancouver “the nature of the relationship between the Greens and NDP is as critical as it was before.”