Kelowna Capital News reported on move-in day on Sunday, Sept. 3 at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

Shannon Dunn, UBCO’s director of business operations, noted that nearly 1,700 students live on campus, with about 60 per cent being first-year. Another 440 beds are expected to be built on campus in the next couple of years.

An earlier article highlighted orientation activities for Tuesday, Sept. 5.