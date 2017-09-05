When can my child walk to school alone?

The Vancouver Sun mentioned a website developed by Mariana Brussoni, a B.C. Children’s Hospital and UBC researcher, that aims to help parents let their children engage in more risky play.

The website can also help with the question of whether parents should let their children walk to school alone. Says Brussoni: “In general, the answer is yes, kids should be encouraged to walk alone or with other kids. But it gets tricky when you try to put an age on it.”

The story also appeared in The Province, Montreal Gazette, Saskatoon Star Phoenix, Regina Leader Post, and other Postmedia outlets.

In an interview with Tri-City News, she added that walking to school can help kids become self-confident and capable.