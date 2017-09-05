Expert on sleep for students

Castanet interviewed UBC sleep expert and nursing professor Wendy Hall for a story on getting children back to their sleeping schedule when classes start.

Hall said waking up for school is easier if kids observe the same sleep patterns for weekdays and weekends.

“The problem with doing it for school days, and then going back to the way it was in the summer on weekends, is that they end up kind of getting almost a social jet lag, which then carries into their Monday. And it’s hard for them to get back into their weekday patterns again,” said Hall.