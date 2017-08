Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

November 5, 2016 seems like a long time ago, but it will be firmly etched into the grey matter of the Regina Rams when the UBC Thunderbirds visit Friday.