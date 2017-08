Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Radio Canada highlighted a study from the UBC Sauder School of Business that found institutional investors in the U.S. invest less in Quebec companies than in other Canadian firms of a similar age, sector or size because of the language difference.

Russell Lundholm, the study’s author, discussed how his research team developed a “Frenchness score” for Quebec companies.