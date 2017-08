Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Vancouver Courier cited a Global interview with Andrew Parr, UBC’s managing director of student housing, for a story about housing waitlists at UBC.

Parr said the university is receiving more last-minute housing requests from students who would have otherwise lived off-campus.