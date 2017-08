Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Business in Vancouver quoted Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the increase to a $15 minimum wage.

He said “I think it’s long overdue… we’re worried about inequality, poverty and so forth. This is not the silver bullet, but it’s going to help a lot of people.”