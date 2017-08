Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

A Vancouver Sun story about the potential connection between salmonella outbreaks and keeping backyard chickens quoted two experts from UBC’s land and food systems faculty.

Food microbiologist Kevin Allen said that people need to be careful with birds in domestic situations, while Xiaonan Lu recommended people avoid contact with live chickens.