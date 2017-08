Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

UBC experts weighed in on the elimination of tolls on two major Metro Vancouver bridges.

Patrick Condon, the chair of the urban design program at UBC, told Global “we should remember all the bridges in the region at some point were tolled, so that was a more equitable situation.”

Werner Antweiler, a professor of economics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted in the Vancouver Courier and called the move “very foolish.”