UBC experts on bridge tolls

The B.C. government is expected to make an announcement about Metro Vancouver bridge tolls on Friday.

UBC experts are available to comment on road pricing, traffic congestion and transit design:

Werner Antweiler

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Mobility pricing

Patrick Condon

School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Cell: 604-788-0747

Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

Transit and urban design

Lawrence Frank

School of Population and Public Health and School of Community and Regional Planning

Cell: 604-290-4260

Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca

Managing travel demand, congestion mitigation

Neighbourhood design and traffic flow

Technological advancements and real-time road pricing

Robin Lindsey

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-3323

Email: robin.lindsey@sauder.ubc.ca