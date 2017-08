Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

UBC research on the numerous benefits of trees was featured in Popular Science.

Marco Giometto, a former UBC postdoctoral fellow in civil engineering, found that “trees act as a filter, protecting us from what’s above, that is, high wind speeds, turbulence and particulate matter.”