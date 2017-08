Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Thomas Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to News 1130 after the B.C. Green Party suggested banning foreigners from buying farmland to address housing affordability.

Davidoff disagreed with the idea and said, “address the activity, not the nationality.”