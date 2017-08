Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CBC interviewed Andrew Parr, managing director of student housing for UBC, about the waitlists for student housing.

Parr said the increase in housing demand is partly due to affordability issues in Vancouver, more demand from international and older domestic students, and the growth of the community around the Point Grey campus.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.