Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ian Walker, a biology professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus, spoke to CBC about a sea creature found in Kelowna.

Walker discussed the magnificent bryozoan, saying “they are weird and wonderful creatures. Very few people have heard of them.”